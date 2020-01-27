Indochino opens new custom apparel store in New Orleans

Custom menswear company Indochino continues to grow. The brand has announced the opening of a new showroom in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the brand's 51st retail location in North America.

The new store is located Uptown New Orleans in a popular retail district on Magazine Street. Indochino's first store in the state, the showroom takes up a 2,600 square foot space and provides the brand's signature custom design offerings.

Indochino offers made to measure men's formalwear, allowing customers to design their own suits, shirts, pants and coats in an affordable manner with suit prices starting at 399 dollars and shirts starting at 79 dollars. The brand's retail spaces act as a showroom where visitors enjoy a personalized shopping experience with advice from a style guide who helps visitors choose fabric and customization options. The made to measure garments are shipped directly to the customer's home in two weeks.

"New Orleans is brimming with character, energy and style, so we can't wait to introduce Indochino's unique shopping experience to this incredible city," Drew Green, Indochino's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Whether we're helping someone find their first or tenth suit, their perfect wedding outfit, or more casual looks, we're proudly inspiring a new generation of men to dress their best in personalized, perfectly fitting and well-priced clothing."