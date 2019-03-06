Indochino teams with Boston Red Sox ahead of new store opening

Indochino has announced a unique partnership. The global custom-apparel brand is teaming with Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox to promote the opening of its second Boston location.

Indochino will now be recognized as the official made to measure brand of the Boston Red Sox, and the team's player Xander Bogaerts will become a brand ambassador. The brand will also be featured in a series of activations at the Red Sox's home stadium, Fenway Park, and on the team's digital and social channels.

As Boston is a city that takes much pride in its sports teams, Indochino's partnership with the Red Sox aims to garner much attention and engagement from Boston locals. The new Indochino location opens later this week on Friday, March 8, in the city's bustling Seaport neighborhood.

"The 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox are a symbol of the city's will to win, with millions of fans locally and tens of millions more across the United States and around the world," Drew Green, President and CEO of Indochino said in a statement. "We see our collaboration with the team as a tribute to the city of Boston, and to further revolutionize how Bostonians shop for clothing for generations to come."

The made-to-measure Canadian menswear brand currently operates a store on Boston's Newbury Street. Green explained that Indochino's consumer base in the city has grown by 400 percent since the opening of the first store in 2015. Like the existing store, the Seaport location will complement Indochino's omnichannel approach, using expert Style Guides to help shoppers through the customization process.