InPost adds lockers to Westfield shopping centres

Out-of-home and e-commerce delivery company InPost has partnered with Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City to bring its InPost Lockers to both shopping centres.

The lockers are located both internally and externally at the two Westfield sites and will allow local residents, employees and shoppers to access the safe and secure lockers, available 24/7 for parcel collection and drop-off.

The shopping centres are two of the largest in the UK, with a combined annual footfall of over 75 million, and add to InPost’s network of more than 1,000 locker locations in the capital, to reduce emissions and the number of last-mile deliveries using London’s streets.

Alyson Hodkinson, general manager at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to welcome the InPost locker service to Westfield Stratford City and Westfield London, offering visitors and employees a convenient way to send and collect parcels, contact-free. Most importantly, the lockers offer a sustainable solution to our customers as they provide the opportunity to save a significant amount of carbon emissions per year.

“Working with partners such as InPost aligns with our ambitions to reduce our carbon emissions by -50 percent by 2030 and is another step we are taking to encourage responsible consumption and a circular economy. We continue to work toward a greener future and look forward to welcoming and working with more like-minded retailers and brands to drive sustainability across our centres.”

Jason Tavaria, chief executive of InPost UK, added: “We’re very proud to have teamed up with Westfield to provide the thousands of people that visit both the Stratford City and London sites everyday the most convenient way to collect parcels and make returns. With Christmas just around the corner, we’re keen to make the shopping experience as stress-free as possible, and our quick and easy to use lockers will certainly help with that.”

InPost has partnerships with more than 100 retailers including Missguided, Oh Polly, New Look and Schuh. This deal with Westfield adds to its recent partnerships with London’s transport network TfL and supermarket giant Tesco.