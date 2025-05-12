InPost and ASOS launch nationwide next-day locker delivery service

InPost UK has entered into an exclusive partnership with online fashion retailer ASOS to launch a nationwide next-day delivery service to lockers, marking a development in out-of-home (OOH) e-commerce logistics in the UK.

The new service allows ASOS customers to select next-day delivery to InPost's network of over 16,000 lockers and parcel shops across the UK. ASOS Premier customers will receive this service without additional charge. The collaboration aims to provide customers with options for delivery, addressing demand for rapid and contact-free delivery methods.

This launch follows InPost’s acquisition of UK delivery firm Yodel, a move that expanded its last-mile delivery operations and established it as the third-largest independent logistics provider in the country.

Representatives from both companies commented on the partnership. InPost’s UK CEO, Neil Kuschel, referred to the initiative as a “game changer” for OOH delivery. David Flavell, Director of Delivery Solutions at ASOS, highlighted the added choice and speed offered to ASOS customers through this service.

The introduction of this service is part of InPost’s broader UK expansion strategy, which includes investments in infrastructure and efforts towards decarbonization.