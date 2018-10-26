Inside Amazon's first London pop-up store

VR codes, live music, and free hairstyling have been on the schedule at 35 Baker Street in the Heart of London this week as online giant Amazon takes its first timid steps into the world of brick-and-mortar stores.

The inside of the 900 square metres store is predictably high-tech: slick, minimalistic collections of clothing positioned side-by-side with Amazon Fire Tablets. But the tablets act as more than just a publicity tool, they aim to make browsing the store’s entire curated range seameless, further blurring the line between the online store and the physical one.

As well as the tablets, the store is dotted with other innovative approaches to the traditional brick-and-mortar format. Sam, a retail assistant, was eager to show FashionUnited the practical function of the VR codes attached to each item. “All you have to do is open the Amazon mobile app, take a photo of the code, and it sends all the information directly to your phone,” he said.

After snapping the code you then have the choice to order the item directly to your home. As part of the pop-up store’s week in the Heart of London, any orders delivered directly to customers’ homes will be sent with free Prime delivery - Amazon’s fastest delivery option. Alternatively, you can go old-school and buy directly from a member of staff in-store. Of course, being Amazon, even in-store buying is modified with a modern twist: there are no tills. Instead, items can be bought from tablet-carrying staff members.

”The idea is to streamline the buying process and make it as convenient as possible for the customer,” Sam told FashionUnited. “By offering the option to broswe in store, and have it delivered to your door at the click of a button (or tap of a smartphone), we’re trying to make shopping easier for the busy customer who doesn’t want to walk down the street with a loads of bags around their arms.”

The pop-up’s theme has progressively changed since it opened on 23 October, with the products on display changing every two days. The collections have been a mix of Amazon’s own labels, such as Find and Meraki, and Truth & Fable, as well as other labels, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flippa K, and Vans.

The temporary opening of the Baker Street store follows the debut of Amazon Fashion’s store in New York that launched last month, and marks another milestone in the online giant's move into the fashion industry.

Photo credit: FashionUnited