Inside Asos’s pop-up on Carnaby Street, London

Online fashion retailer Asos is continuing to experiment with physical retail, after activations in New York and Montauk in the US over the summer, with a premium pop-up on London’s Carnaby Street.

The Asos pop-up, which is open until November 16, features more than 200 pieces with a curated selection of partywear, winter layers, beauty heroes, and gifting.

Asos Carnaby Street, London pop-up Credits: Asos

Highlights include the online retailer’s newly-launched menswear range Asos Collection, its elevated Arrange collection, as well as the latest edits from Topshop and Topman, and a handpicked selection from leading partner brands such as Good American, Carhartt WIP and AllSaints.

In addition, the pop-up is also the only physical location to purchase the second drop of the exclusive Adidas x Asos collaboration, which is spotlighted on a statement sneaker wall with other picks from Adidas and other premium footwear brands.

Asos Carnaby Street, London pop-up Credits: Asos

Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of brand and creative at Asos, said in a statement: “Asos has always been about inspiring confidence through fashion and beauty, and this pop-up is a celebration of that.

“We’re bringing together our most exciting products in one place, giving customers the chance to discover and create outfits from our unique curation of brands and styles in real life. There’s no better time to do it than in the lead-up to the holidays, right in the heart of London.”

The London pop-up will be followed up with a second opening in New York City later this month, as the online retailer continues its push in the US.

