Inside couturier Rahul Mishra's museum-like flagship store in Mumbai

Couturier Rahul Mishra, who shows on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, has announced a unique opening. This is his largest and most ambitious flagship in Mumbai, India, envisioned as a "living museum of couture".

Committed to traditional Indian craftsmanship, Mishra has integrated his manufacturing process within several Indian artisan communities. He offers a vision of luxury as a celebration of collective craftsmanship. The brand already has several stores in the country. However, this new point of sale stands out for its museum-like approach. It features an initial room, intentionally devoid of clothing, which presents a contemplative gallery of sketches, muslin samples and Mishra's botanical embroideries. The press release states that the retail experience "begins with silence".

Rahul Mishra opens his flagship at Horniman Circle, Mumbai Credits: Rahul Mishra

Architect and designer Rooshad Shroff, in charge of the project, explains: "When we considered designing Rahul Mishra's flagship, we knew from the outset that the space had to transcend conventional commercial design. The boutique couldn’t be just a showcase for the clothes; it had to become a physical extension of Rahul's universe, an immersion in the rich mosaic of embroideries, stories and craftsmanship that characterises his work."

Reflecting the technical excellence and luxury of haute couture, the venue is adorned with wood marquetry, inlaid embroideries, hand-woven carpets and engraved marble lighting. It spans 700 sq. mtrs. and is located in the historic Horniman Circle district.

"The boutique doesn’t just present clothes: it extends the emotion, the thought and the craftsmanship that shaped them," Mishra explains in a statement. The designer describes the creation of the boutique as "a slow, almost meditative experience. It felt less like building a shop than composing a living museum, a museum that evolves over time, just like the collections it houses. It is our largest boutique to date, but also one of the most intimate, as it reflects our shared faith in storytelling, silence and the power of handwork."

