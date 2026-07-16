Inside Guzema's first US boutique in New York City

Guzema, the Ukrainian fine jewelry house founded in 2016 by designer Valeriya Guzema, opened a “sculptural retail experience” in New York City on Wednesday, taking over the 112 Wooster Street address in the SoHo neighborhood.

This marks the brand’s first boutique in the United States, highlighting Guzema’s plans for international expansion on its tenth anniversary.

Inside Guzema's NYC store. Credits: Guzema

"To see Guzema find a home in New York is both surreal and deeply emotional," Valeriya Guzema said in a statement. "Ten years ago, I began this journey with a desire to create jewelry that speaks quietly yet stays with you for a lifetime. To celebrate this anniversary by opening our first American boutique in one of the world's most inspiring cities feels like the beginning of another beautiful chapter."

Mariana Lenha and Valeriya Guzema Credits: Guzema

The 1,100-square-foot store was created in collaboration with architect and designer Victoria Yakusha, founder of Yakusha Studio. The boutique is described by the brand as a place that embodies the “minimalistic, restrained elegance that defines the jewelry itself,” featuring soft stone tones and a private VIP room for a discreet customer experience. Yakusha also included collectible furniture and lighting from her own design collection, Faina, alongside bespoke works by contemporary artisans.

Inside Guzema's NYC store. Credits: Guzema

"New York has become an important home for Guzema and a natural place to continue building our future," Mariana Lenha, co-owner and CEO of Guzema, said. "Opening our first US boutique is the culmination of years of thoughtful expansion and the extraordinary work of our entire team. At Guzema, we believe in timeless pieces that tell a story — jewelry crafted with intention and meant to move with a woman through different chapters of her life. We are proud to bring our story, our craftsmanship, and our heritage to a city that celebrates creativity from around the world."

Inside Guzema's NYC store. Credits: Guzema

Inside Guzema's NYC store. Credits: Guzema