Inside Gymshark’s third permanent London store

British fitness brand Gymshark has opened its third permanent store in London at Westfield White City completing “the triangle of London,” as it looks to target a more premium, fashion-conscious customer base.

The 9,000 square foot store, located on the ground floor of the shopping centre, has been designed to complement its experiential flagship store on Regent Street, which spans 18,000 square feet and offers free workout classes and has a juice bar, and its outpost at Westfield Stratford, while also catering to the different demographic from West London.

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark

“Regent Street is our flagship experiential retail store, designed as the embodiment of the brand, we do free classes and run clubs, while the Stratford store services East London, as well as Kent and Essex,” Hannah Mercer, general manager of wholesale and retail at Gymshark, told FashionUnited. “This Westfield White City store, completes the triangle of London, with the flagship anchored by the two stores, and offering Gymshark through a more elevated product lens.”

The design of the store is similar to Gymshark’s Westfield Stratford location, brightly lit and more open, emphasising the products and styling, with the brand utilising the extra space to offer around 20 percent more products than at Stratford. It has products for women and men, highlighting its exclusive ranges, such as with Whitney Simmons.

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark

“When we look at new stores, we always look at the consumer, and how they shop. Every location is unique and teaches us something new. It is important to stay relevant,” explains Mercer. “This store concept is about combining lessons learnt from our other locations and elevating the experience with a design to maximise the footprint within the store – we want these stores to be easy to shop, from finding the right product and size, to having enough fitting rooms, and navigating through to the till.”

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark

The Westfield London store also offers elevated services, such as bra fittings and personal shoppers, designed to cater to the needs of the higher spending Westfield White City shopper to “enhance the customer experience,” a tactic that the brand has also had success with at its Dubai store, which opened earlier this year.

Mercer added: “The end-use is purposeful and intentional.”

Gymshark will be following up its opening at Westfield White City with a new store in Manchester's Trafford Centre, Amsterdam's Kalverstraat and New York City later this year.

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark

Gymshark Westfield White City Credits: Gymshark