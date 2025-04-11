Inside look: Dries van Noten's first monobrand store in London

Belgian fashion house Dries van Noten has opened its first monobrand store in London. The store is located in Hanover Square in a former bank building.

The retail space spans 270 square meters of retail floor space. The store offers a range of clothing, perfumes and cosmetics. The womenswear is located on the first floor, while the menswear collection is located in the basement of the building.

A special addition to the concept is a vinyl corner where a selection of vintage vinyl records can be found. “This reflects Dries van Noten’s strong link with creative influences,” according to the press release.

The new store in London. Credits: Dries van Noten / Photo by Tijs Vervecken.

The new store in London. Credits: Dries van Noten / Photo by Tijs Vervecken

The new store in London. Credits: Dries van Noten / Photo by Tijs Vervecken