Inside Maison Alaïa’s debut London store

Maison Alaïa has opened its first flagship store outside of Paris on New Bond Street in London, chosen for the area being “internationally recognised” as the capital’s “fashion, luxury and cultural centre”.

The three-floor 6,000 square foot store located at 139 Bond Street houses the designer label’s ready-to-wear collections, footwear, bags, and accessories, as well as a couture by special appointment service, which previously had only been available in France.

The store design was conceived and personally finalised by Azzedine Alaïa before his death last year states the fashion house with “a vision that always looked to the future” in a city “he loved and in which he felt at home”, the brand added.

The layout was designed to be sympathetic to the beauty of the original historical building, while showcasing furniture and art chosen personally by Alaïa with Carla Sozzani, with whom he shared decades of a mutual love of design.

Similar to the Maisons Alaia in Paris at 7 Rue de Moussy and at 5 Rue Marignan, Maison Alaia London features a personal curation of artists and designers from around the world, with all pieces celebrating the refraction of light and transparency, including a painting by Christoph von Weyhe set alongside glass furniture by Naoto Fukasawa, Shiro Kuramata, Piero Lissoni, Renzo Piano and Tokujin Yoshioka.

In addition, work by Pierre Paulin and Martin Szekely is also illuminated by Marc Newson’s light installation and the wall sculpture light of Kris Ruhs.

Prior to the London flagship opening, Alaïa was sold within luxury department stores Selfridges and Harrods in the UK.

Images: courtesy of Maison Alaïa