Inside Self-Portrait, London

Self-Portrait has chosen Mayfair, London, as the location for its first stand-alone physical store, where the design concept for its future stores have been revealed.

The two-story space features unfired clay plasters across vast walls, providing the interior with a raw, textured canvas against which the merchandise is displayed. Other notable features of the space includes the custom-designed terrazzo flooring and an open grid ceiling that creates a continuous horizon. Furniture pieces were also custom-designed to complement the store’s design.

Should your store be featured in this series? Please email images and contact information to [email protected] (mention 'Inside' in the subject)

Sources: Clayworks, Casper Mueller Kneer Architects