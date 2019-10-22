Inside Selfridges Duke Street, London

The luxury retail chain has a new entrance, uniting Selfridge's two historic buildings. This project creates a new continuous floor plan for the new accessories hall, while preserving the original building's neo-classical architectural elements.

‘Selfridges has a deep understanding of the architectural heritage and urban presence of the department store, as well as a clear vision for the future of luxury retail. Our task was to unite these elements', says David Chipperfield in a statement.

Source: David Chipperfield Architects

