Inside the 'House of Rixo’ flagship in London

Premium womenswear brand Rixo has opened a 5,000-square-foot flagship store on London’s King’s Road, showcasing the full Rixo product collection under one roof for the first time.

The store dubbed the 'House of Rixo’ showcases the brand’s ready-to-wear, bridal, bridesmaid and accessories collection and includes a standalone bridal suite, a coffee kiosk, a cocktail bar, and a private apartment space for hosting both press and wholesale buying appointments.

The flagship also features several new initiatives from Rixo in line with its sustainability journey to encourage its customers to “buy less and wear more”. This includes a new rental offering for ready-to-wear and bridal, a vintage edit and a pre-loved section, allowing customers to buy Rixo at more of an entry-level price point.

Image: Rixo; The House of Rixo

Rixo Rental launches with 26 styles, with prices starting from 39 pounds for a four-day rental, with sizes ranging from a UK 6 – 20. In addition, a selection of Rixo Bridal pieces will also be available to rent.

This sits alongside the Rixo alteration service, where customers can make bespoke alterations on all the brand’s ready-to-wear, bridal and vintage pieces purchased in the flagship. The service has been added as it was “much requested” by its customers, explained the brand.

Image: Rixo; The House of Rixo

Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey have also curated a collection of one-off vintage pieces, including clothing, jewellery and accessories ranging from more accessible price points, such as vintage cotton blouses to those at a higher end, such as a vintage Pucci dress.

Alongside the fashion, Rixo has also included a coffee kiosk offering coffees, tea, matcha and hot chocolate in bespoke, Rixo-branded, recycled cups, alongside pastries and sweet treats. While the circular cocktail bar, complete with palm trees, is being run by The Kudo Collective, offering cocktails, wine, and beer.

Image: Rixo; The House of Rixo

Commenting on the flagship, Rix, said in a statement: “Orlagh and I wanted the space to be a true reflection of our style and personalities. We love an eclectic mix of both contemporary and vintage and we feel Cupla Studio has achieved this perfectly. The space had to feel like us, all be it a more polished version of our living room that we first launched the brand in.

“Sustainably was also key throughout the project and we have used left over marbles for the flooring and recycled plastics for our mannequins and VM displays. It’s been our biggest investment to date and as female founders with no investment it’s been a real passion project!”

Image: Rixo; The House of Rixo

Image: Rixo; The House of Rixo