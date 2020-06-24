Instagram expands shopping feature to creators and publishers

Instagram has announced that it is expanding its shopping feature to more types of businesses, including creators and publishers as of 9 July.

From that date, any eligible business or creator account with at least one eligible product can use shopping tags to drive users to their website to make a purchase.

The company has announced new commerce eligibility requirements that businesses must adhere to if they want to access the expanded feature. One such requirement is that businesses must tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from, meaning product listings are directly available from their site.

After applying, businesses will be notified by Instagram if they are approved, and if not, they will be told why they are not eligible. Successful applicants will then go through an updated onboarding flow. In the coming weeks, existing businesses will also receive an in-app notification with instructions about how to comply with new policies.