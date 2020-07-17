Instagram Shop launches in US, global rollout to follow in coming weeks

Instagram has launched its new shopping feature in the US and will expand it globally in the coming weeks.

Instagram Shop is a space for users to explore and purchase products from brands and creators, and features personalized recommendations and special curations from Instagram’s social shopping channel, @shop.

An arrow symbol - ‘or checkout arrows’ - will indicate which items are directly available for purchase without leaving the app. Later this year, a new Shop tab will be added to the navigation bar, taking users directly to Instagram Shop.

Another feature, Facebook Pay, will be made available in the Instagram Shop checkout in the coming weeks. Announced last year, the feature offers a payment solution across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Photo credit: Facebook