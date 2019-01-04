Intu appoints contractor for 86 million pound Broadmarsh development

Intu has announced the appointment of construction company Sir Robert McAlpine to lead the 86 million transformation of intu Broadmarsh in Nottingham, following Nottingham City Council’s approval of the project.

Intu hopes that the new development will enhance shopping experience for visitors, and attract more retailers to the shopping centre which currently homes brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Revolve, Claire's, Rebel Clothing, Blue Inc and Leather World. Construction on the new development is set to begin early this year.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Martin Breeden, development director at intu, said: “We are looking forward to this next stage in developing the centre into a great place to eat, relax and play from day time through to evening. The redeveloped intu Broadmarsh will draw people in from further afield and complement the existing retail offer in Nottingham.”

“The Light and Hollywood Bowl are both committed to the centre and there is significant interest from a number of retailers and restaurants in taking space at the centre. We are creating the most exciting development in the city’s southern area for more than five decades and we continue to work with Nottingham City Council on their plans for the wider Broadmarsh area, which is a fabulous regeneration programme.”

Read more: Intu Merry Hill to get 10 million pound upgrade