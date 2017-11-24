Intu Lakeside launches 'Fast Lane' for UK shoppers in a rush

Retail property owners intu and Mastercard have launched a new Click and Collect 'Fast Lane' at intu Lakeside for shoppers who are just popping in to collect their online orders.

The new initiative follows on from research which indicates the average walking speed of shoppers can slow down by up to 21 percent during the holiday season, which can cause frustration for 84 percent of shoppers. In order to offer shoppers a simple solution, intu and Mastercard are trialling the 200 meter Masterpass 'Fast Lane' at intu Lakeside, of the the UK's largest and most popular shopping centres.

"All the retailers we work with are refining their business models to meet the needs of today’s shopper," said Elliott Goldenberg, Head of Masterpass at Mastercard. "Our spending data shows a real change in buying behaviour as people continue to blend both online shopping and visiting stores for gifts. What technology gives them is speed and convenience, but they really want to see that experience reflected on the high street."

"Intu Lakeside is a great example of how retailers are adapting to these needs, and catering to a much broader range of shopper preferences. Some might like to make shopping a social occasion, some want to just click and collect and others might want to browse before buying online."

Photos: courtesy of Mastercard