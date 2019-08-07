Intu Lakeside outlines plans for 168 million pound refurbishment

UK shopping centre operator Intu has laid out plans for a 168 million pound renovation to its Intu Lakeside shopping centre in south Essex.

The ambitious proposal, submitted to Thurrock Council in a planning application, will add approximately 40,000-square-metres of retail space to the shopping centre and around 30 to 40 new stores.

The changes include a new ‘state-of-the-art’ bus station, enhanced pedestrian and cycle linkages, and a new public realm, all of which Intu said will better integrate Intu Lakeside with the rest of the Lakeside Basin. The centre’s bus station and part of its Debenhams store will be demolished to make way for the proposed renovations.

If the plans are approved, Intu estimates it will create 1,553 temporary construction jobs over the 3 year construction period, as well as 2,930 retail jobs once the refurbishment is complete. The earliest date of commencement of construction is expected in 2021, while the earliest date of the extension being fully open for trading is expected in 2024.

Intu Lakeside currently provides around 133,000-square-metres of retail space, with over 250 shops including Debenhams, House of Fraser and Primark.

Data released in June from planning and development consultancy Lichfields revealed that retail and leisure destinations owned by Intu are contributing nearly 5 billion pounds to the UK’s economy and supporting more than 130,000 jobs across the country last year.