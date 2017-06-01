Intu launches accelerator programme

Shopping centre giant Intu, which owns Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside and Intu Metrocentre, has launched its Accelerate programme to seek the best retail start-ups and developing them in a 10-week “incubation” programme to “shape the next big thing for the retail and leisure market”.

Intu has stated that they are looking for “exciting start-ups” to join their accelerator programme, who can help Intu achieve its purpose of making its customers smile as well as helping its retailers flourish.

During the 10-week programme, the start-ups will be “fully immersed” in Intu receiving mentorship from senior leadership, as well as experts from across the business and tech worlds. Those selected will have unique opportunities to pilot and test their products whilst enjoying access to central London office space and potential investment.

Intu chief executive David Fischel said: “We have a history of spotting and introducing new ideas to the UK and we want to add a new level of drive and dynamism to the evolution of our shopping centre business, whether physical or digital. We’re also hoping to identify start-ups for potential investment which in turn will help us deliver a healthy return.

“Our business is moving at pace and, to help us answer many of the questions that face us and our industry, we’re looking for the smartest minds out there and the best talent we can find.”

Intu teams up with L Marks to launch start-up Accelerate programme

The Intu Accelerate has four categories for start-ups to enter. These include: ‘Enhanced retail services’ to help Intu’s retail services “be as responsive and agile as possible”; ‘The future of shopping’ looking for ideas that help “create compelling experiences on and off line”; and ‘Boost retailer productivity’ where Intu is looking for pitches that support and boost their retailers productivity while also increasing sales.

In addition, there is also a ‘wildcard’ open category for those start-ups that like to “think out of the box” to create “something different”.

The Intu Accelerate is being run in partnership with innovation specialists L Marks, which has also worked with other UK retail brands including John Lewis and Topshop.

L Marks chairman Stuart Marks added: “The retail sector is rapidly changing and has become one of the most dynamic and disruptive industries to work in. I know this is a unique opportunity for start-ups to partner with Intu and gain true validation for their product with the market leader. I am delighted that L Marks are partnering with Intu to help find the next generation of retail innovators.”

Applications are now open until July 2. The shortlisted start-ups will then be invited to the Pitch Day taking place on August 17, with the 10-week incubator starting on September 12. To finish off the experience there will be a ‘demo day’ on November 17 that allows the start-ups to present their proposals for future engagement with Intu.

Images: courtesy of Intu