Intu plans to increase dwell time with digital screens

Shopping centre group Intu is installing innovative Epoch screens, which revolved between portrait and landscape to keep shopping centre customers entertained, in a number of its locations in a bid to drive footfall and dwell time.

The screens, which have never been used within the retail market before, will be installed at Intu Lakeside, Intu Metrocentre, Intu Braehead and Intu Merry Hill as a result of the partnership with screen specialists ADI.

This includes a dual-sided Epoch 230 screen installed from the roof of Intu Lakeside’s modern glass-domed food court, providing near 360 degree viewing opportunities as shoppers enjoy the restaurants and eateries on the upper level, while an Epoch 330 screen has been placed on a lift shaft to broadcast content to visitors on the lower and mid-levels of the centre.

The aim is to make Intu’s shopping centres a popular retail and leisure destination and these new screens will engage customers as they replicate a ‘mobile experience’ on a larger scale, with specially created content that will in turn and revolve between portrait and landscape.

Roger Binks, customer experience director at Intu said: “Digital innovation is part of Intu’s DNA and this is the latest example of how we’re using new technology not currently available anywhere else in the UK retail market to make customers smile and help brands flourish.

“We’ve seen from the content already broadcast on screens within Intu centres as well as the entertaining editorial-led content on our online shopping platform intu.co.uk how much this kind of approach really engages our customers.”

The installation of the screens follows the launch of augmented and virtual reality experiences within Intu centres as the shopping centre owner continues to test and develop new technology to drive brand engagement, footfall and dwell time.