Intu to create Autism hour

Intu shopping centres is launching a week-long event in partnership with The National Autistic Society, which will see retailers in its 14 centres nationwide participating in the UK’s first ‘Autism Hour’ in October.

The Autism hour will see retailers and the shopping centre reducing their lights, music and other background noise for an hour at 10am on Monday, October 2.

The aim of the project is to provide autistic people with a break from the usual overload of ‘too much information’ and create better environments for autistic customers. Shoe retailer Clarks and Toys ‘R’ Us have already signed up to the scheme, both having previously held quiet hours in their individual stores.

Intu corporate responsibility director, Alexander Nicoll, said: “We want to put a smile on the face of everyone who visits an Intu centre and this means training our staff, supporting our customers and working with brands in our centres as well as organisations like the National Autistic Society to provide a welcoming and accessible experience for all.”

According to the National Autistic Society, 64 percent of those with autism avoid going shopping, and a further 28 percent have been asked to leave a public place for reasons related to their autism. More than 1 in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and they often find social situations difficult and struggle to filter out the sounds, smells, sights and information they experience which means they feel overwhelmed by ‘too much information’ when out in public.

As part of the campaign, the charity is asking shops and services to take simple steps for one hour to help create a more autism friendly world, such as dimming the lights and turning down music to sharing information about autism with employees.