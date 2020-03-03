Intu to open UK's first store dedicated to online fashion brands

UK shopping centre operator Intu has announced it will open what it describes as the first store in the country dedicated entirely to fast-growing online fashion labels.

The 8,500-square-foot store, aptly named Fashion House, is set to open in June at Intu Lakeside in Thurrock, Essex, and will bring together nine online brands.

So far, British labels Whyte Studio, Alice’s Lips, and Gina Bacconi have already signed-up, and Intu said it is in talks with other brands interested in making their first forays into brick-and-mortar retail.

The store will also host a catwalk, a DJ booth, a VIP personal stylist service, and new retail technology including a selfie-mirror that will encourage social sharing.

Intu said it has introduced a new flexible lease that will allow it to offer opportunities to more emerging online brands when space becomes available. The company will manage and operate the store, including staffing, store fit-out and experiential elements.

Rebecca Ryman, customer performance director at Intu, said in a statement: “This is a great and unique way for disruptive fashion brands to expand into bricks-and-mortar at minimal risk whilst also delivering key elements of our strategy to sharpen our focus on our customers and transform our centres. Intu gets to showcase new brands with strong social media followings and brand ambassadors, bringing more of the next generation of fashion-conscious shoppers to Intu Lakeside.

“We will help these brands to curate their trading areas, while also creating an amazing experience for visitors, bringing a little bit of magic into physical retail. This will include impromptu DJ sets; fashion shows and new technology that will let our visitors tap into their social networks as part of their retail experience.”

Whyte Studio founder and creative director Bianca Whyte, said: “Whyte Studio is all about a modern approach to style and design. Inspired by my time as a motocross athlete in Australia and time designing out in LA, our trademark style can be described as tailored, sports-inspired outerwear with unique detailing, built to last. We aim to produce creative, iconic staple pieces, that allow the wearer to express their individual style.

“We found the perfect fit with the innovative concept from Fashion House curated by intu, to present our designs and connect with shoppers in an interactive and curated space, alongside the best of emerging British fashion.”

Intu Lakeside is currently home to over 250 stores and experiences annual footfall of around 20 million. The shopping destination’s new 72 million pound leisure development has increased its total size to 1.6 million square feet and is expected to increase footfall by more than two million a year.