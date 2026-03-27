Investigation opened in Italy against Sephora and LVMH for sales to teenagers

Milan, Italy - The Italian competition authority announced on Friday it has opened an investigation into French luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). The probe targets its brands Sephora and Benefit for promoting “the early use of adult cosmetics by children and teenagers”, including anti-ageing creams.

The authority, the Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), stated in a press release it is investigating the “omission or misleading nature of relevant information” in Sephora stores and online.

The AGCM specified in a statement that this particularly concerns “warnings and precautions regarding cosmetics not intended for or tested on minors” for the Sephora Collection and Benefit Cosmetics ranges.

According to the authority, the three companies are also suspected of involving “very young micro-influencers who would encourage young people, a particularly vulnerable audience, to compulsively purchase cosmetics”.

The promotion of these products, including to those under ten to 12 years old, has allegedly “encouraged compulsive purchases of face masks, serums and anti-ageing creams”, according to the AGCM, with potential effects on their health.

The AGCM indicated that Sephora and LVMH premises in Italy were searched on Thursday. These investigations could lead to heavy fines.

More information to follow on this page.