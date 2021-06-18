Isabel Marant launches vintage site

Isabel Marant is launching a vintage website fo add to the luxury fashion good industry’s growing circular economy. Customers who donate items will receive a discount voucher. Isabel Marant will then select which items can be repaired and sold.

In addition to vintage items, deadstock clothing, shoes, and accessories from prior collections will be sold on the vintage platform. As brands work on finding ways to become more sustainable, they are betting big on the circular economy. Last year, Gucci launched a circular economy partnership with The Real Real.

The new Isabel Marant Vintage platform also comes with a charitable component. Proceeds will go toward the Isabel Marant Endowment Fund to support women’s education and craft in indigenous communities.