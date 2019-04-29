Isabel Spearman to open pop-up dedicated to dresses in London's Belgravia

Style columnist and brand consultant Isabel Spearman is hosting a two-week pop-up in London’s Belgravia dedicated to dresses.

Open between 9-22 May at 6-7 Motcomb Street, the @DailyDressEdit - named after Spearman’s popular Instagram account by the same name - will feature a curated selection of dresses from 25 of Spearman’s favourite brands, including Emilia Wickstead, Innika Choo, Lily & Lionel, Coco Fennell, Borgo de Nor, Needle & Thread, Borgo de Nor, and Me + Em.

Spearman teamed up with landowner Grosvenor Britain & Ireland to create the pop-up store, and will be on hand on selected days to help visitors choose their perfect dress. Designed in collaboration with creative duo Campbell-Rey, and furnished by Ceraudo, the pop-up “offers a playful take on an English country garden and promises a picture perfect shopping experience.”

Commenting on the pop-up in a statement, Spearman said: “I’m excited about giving customers a tangible experience of my Daily Dress Edit Instagram feed. The dresses will be a riot of colour and print in all styles, ensuring there is something for everyone, whether it’s for a party, summer holiday or just every-day wear. I really feel we are delivering a new concept of the pop-up and creating an amazing experience in a beautifully designed store for any visitor.”

Charlotte Rey and Duncan Campbell, co-founders of Campbell-Rey, added: “For the @DailyDressEdit boutique, we were inspired by the British summer season and its visual cues. This glorious time of the year with its rituals of picnics, garden parties and lawn games provides the setting for an insouciant and playful mood.”

”We have turned these expressions on their head with a striking colour palette, strong geometric motifs and a whimsical edge, adding to the feeling of an otherworldly English garden party down the rabbit hole.”