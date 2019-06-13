ISawItFirst launches click-and-collect

Online retailer ISawItFirst has launched a click-and-collect service with CollectPlus, the UK’s largest independent store-based delivery and returns service.

The move coincides with the fast fashion e-tailer’s sponsorship of ITV reality show, Love Island, where the Manchester-based fashion brand is dressing the female ‘Islanders’ as the show’s exclusive fashion partner.

The partnership will allow ISawItFirst customers to click-and-collection items from more than 7,000 CollectPlus Points across the UK at a time that is convenient to them. The service will cost 2.99 pounds for delivery within two working days.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, chief technology officer at ISawItFirst, said in a statement: “As a brand, we are passionate about the service we provide to all our customers across the full cycle. At every step of the way, we strive to make it the best possible experience for each and every customer. Providing a choice of reliable, convenient and affordable delivery options is essential.

“Increasingly, customers want the ability to order and have their parcel delivered to a convenient location so they can collect their delivery at a time and place that suits them. We are delighted to be partnering with CollectPlus to offer this robust and proven Click-and-Collect service. They share our passion for amazing customer service and together we will continue to raise the bar to ensure we provide all our customers with a truly great experience.”

Image: courtesy of ISawItFirst