ISawItFirst responds to Manchester Children’s Hospital coronavirus appeal

Manchester-based fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst has donated “much-needed supplies” as requested in an appeal by the Manchester Children’s Hospital to support the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the appeal, the online retailer has managed to source over 17,000 bottles of water, hand sanitisers, fizzy drinks, crisps, chocolate bars, biscuits, cereal bars, toothpaste and toothbrushes, which will be given to 20,000 frontline workers across the City of Manchester and Trafford, who the brand states have been “working tirelessly during this difficult and unprecedented time, as a small way to help their wellbeing”.

In addition, ISawItFirst also sent another 4,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to University Hospital Birmingham and a further 1,000 have been sent out to the online retailer’s customers, in a bid to “help those really in need”. The brand advised customers to keep the hand sanitisers if necessary or leave them on the doorstep of someone they knew in greater need.

The fast-fashion brand also gave 400 T-shirts away to what it calls its “loyal customers” with the slogan ‘In Is the New Out’ as a gift with purchase, to highlight the government’s message to staying in will save lives and protect the NHS.

This is the latest string of initiatives the brand has activated to ‘give back’ to those in need, last year the retailer swapped Black Friday to ‘Give Back Friday’, with staff donating supplies to local homeless charities and 1 pound for every order placed was donated to one of five nationwide charities over Cyber Week, amassing more than 100,000 pounds in total donations.