Isolated Heroes to open pop-up in Urban Outfitters Edinburgh

Scottish fashion brand Isolated Heroes is opening a pop-up in Urban Outfitters Edinburgh over the bank holiday weekend to showcase its size-inclusive collection.

From May 28 to 31, Isolated Heroes will open a pop-up as part of Urban Outfitters Edinburgh’s festival marketplace offering their new collection available in UK sizes 6 to 24 featuring dresses, bomber jackets, sweaters, and face masks.

Alongside the new collection, Isolated Heroes will also be offering one-to-one styling sessions on May 29, to build body positivity and to empower diverse individuals “no matter their shape or size”.

The Scottish brand will also be giving VIP gift bags to shoppers who spend over 100 pounds.

Commenting on the pop-up, Samantha Paton, founder and designer of Isolated Heroes, said in a statement: “We are proud to be a sustainable, independent business with a loyal creative community of customers and I’m so proud that Urban Outfitters have exclusively chosen Isolated Heroes for this unique retail opportunity.

“We will be armed with our new collection in size UK6-UK24 and cannot wait to meet with some of our amazing customers who have supported us through the years plus meet new Isolated Heroes fans too.”

Image: courtesy of Isolated Heroes

Elle Drummond store manager at Urban Outfitters Edinburgh, added: “Urban Outfitters are proud to be supporting Scottish talent and an Independent designer within our flagship Edinburgh store. With lockdown restrictions easing this has been the perfect event to merge a popular e-commerce brand and provide a unique in store shopping experience for the Urban Outfitters customer. The Festival Marketplace will include styling sessions, goodie bags and a chance for Urban Outfitters customers to shop unreleased Isolated Heroes styles.”