It81 opens pop up experience in Miami

Sneaker brand It81 has opened a pop-up experience in Miami.

From December 13 2021, till January 13 2022, the store will be open for customers at Showfields Miami.

“Because It81 is for everyone in this innovative generation who appreciates modern life concepts such as sustainability, urban sports, and the importance of design, we are so happy to have come this far and be able to showcase our sneakers to like-minded shoppers at Showfields,” said Marioano Martinelli, the sneaker designer of It81.

The Italian brand offers unisex styles and handcrafted sneakers, promising to design with a “deep understanding and appreciation for the organic elements that deliver health to our daily lives”.

“There is so much happening at Showfields right now,” said Martinelli, “I think it is a very exciting place to be, especially with holiday shopping in full swing. We hope everyone can find their style fit at the sneaker bar we’ve created at Showfields.”