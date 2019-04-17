Italian menswear brand to open in Marylebone Village

Luxury Italian menswear brand Luca Faloni has signed a 10-year lease on a 1,700 square foot flagship on Marylebone High Street, in the heart of Marylebone Village, for its flagship store in London.

Luca Faloni was founded in 2013 and specialises in Italian-crafted designer cashmere, leather, linen and brushed cotton goods, and the opening of a permanent flagship follows the success of its pop-up store last year on the same street.

Jenny Casebourne, retail and restaurant director at The Howard de Walden Estate, landlord covering the Marylbone area, said in a statement: “Last year’s pop-up was an immediate success, and Luca Faloni has become a great addition to the Marylebone Village mix of fashion, food and leisure.

“The Estate is delighted that they have chosen Marylebone Village as the location for their flagship store.”

Image: courtesy of The Howard de Walden Estate