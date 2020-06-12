J.Crew Group announces reopening of 171 additional locations

Three hundred and fifteen J.Crew and Madewell locations are currently open and operating in the U.S., after the company announced the re-openings of 171 locations today.

The company began a phased reopening strategy of its 500 stores last month, after having closed all locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.Crew Group said that it has re-employed the majority of its store associates who had previously been furloughed, and even added about 400 new positions in its Virginia distribution center as demand increases. Online sales have seen strong momentum, even before store closures began.

The company will continue to take a careful approach to its store re-openings to ensure appropriate health and safety protocols for all customers and store associates. J.Crew will follow CDC guidelines and government regulations to do this.