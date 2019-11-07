J.Jill announces the opening of a new Boston location

Women's apparel brand J.Jill is continuing to expand its retail footprint through the opening of a new store in Copley Place, Boston. This marks the retailer's fifth location in the Greater Boston area.

Situated in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Copley Place is a Simon-owned shopping center that houses stores for over 50 brands. J.Jill joins a selection of contemporary retailers including Banana Republic, Burberry, Coach, Eileen Fisher, Gap, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Vince.

Headquartered just outside of Boston in Quincy, Massachusetts, J.Jill operates 280 stores nationwide as well as an e-commerce site. Its new Copley Place location will offer visitors an omni-channel experience through a private styling area with a monitor to access the brand's online concierge.

“We are thrilled to offer our customer style and design that’s as original as she is in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience,” Linda Heasley, president and CEO of J.Jill, said in a statement. “Our store in Copley Place was particularly important for us because Boston is our home, so we couldn’t be more excited to show our neighbors the very best we have to offer.”