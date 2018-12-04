J.Lindeberg opens pop-up at Harvey Nichols

Swedish fashion brand J.Lindeberg has opened a pop-up store at luxury fashion retailer Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.

The 107 square foot pop-up, marks the brand’s first pop up store in collaboration with Harvey Nichols and will stay open for 2 weeks.

Harvey Nichols currently sells J.Lindeberg across 6 of its UK stores and online and this pop-up takes their relationship to the “next level” states the Swedish fashion brand in a statement, which they add is “more in line” with the brand’s new direction.

Located on the Lower Ground 1 close to the contemporary brands section, the pop-up carries a range of exclusively selected J.Lindeberg menswear products, including the brand’s newly launched Black Piste Tour collection, which is inspired by ski and after ski themes, with the aim of “uniting the artwork and playfulness” of more tailored fancy dressing you get at Christmas and New Year’s Parties.

Highlights from the Black Piste collection includes pleated cashmere jersey trousers, graphic T-shirts, neon mohair jumpers, and suits that the brand describes as being “more comfortable, easy to care for, and stretchy”.

Some of the Black Piste products presented at the pop-up store will be exclusive to Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge in the UK, but the whole collection, including the womenswear pieces, are sold at J.Lindeberg’s online shop.

J.Lindeberg was founded in Stockholm 1996 with the vision to bridge fashion and function, with its products for a modern active lifestyle. Its collections consist of menswear and womenswear offering fashion, tailoring, active, golf and skiwear.

The brand has nearly 90 stores and 35 shop-in-shops in key cities around the world including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Munich, New York, Miami, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai. Its distribution covers more than 35 countries and is sold in over 900 stores.

Images: courtesy of J.Lindeberg