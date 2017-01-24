J.Lindeberg to expand in North and South America

Swedish fashion brand J.Lindeberg plans e-commerce expansions into both North and South America this year, in a move that could boost its online revenue by more than 100 percent by 2018, the company said.

The move follows the recent expansion into the Canadian market, where the company believes there is a “huge opportunity”, with David Feiner, acting director of e-commerce, adding: “We see the online channel as a catalyst. We look forward to quickly expanding into these new territories.”

Jonas Andersson, president of US operations, said: ”Our success has been driven by well-executed strategies starting with a re-platform in summer of 2015. Controlling our own destiny by bringing e-commerce in-house, hiring a director dedicated to its growth, and partnering with eCommerce solutions provider BestRetail, has been a formula for success.”

J.Lindeberg, known for its men's and women's fashion, golf apparel and accessories, reports that it doubled its online business in 2015 and anticipates similar results for fiscal 2016, and this can only continue with the expansion into North and South America.

Andersson added: "We have barely scratched the surface for J.Lindeberg in the Americas, specifically online. We remain committed to fueling growth in this digital world and furthering our partnership with BestRetail.”

BestRetail is a provider of cloud-based retail platforms and provides J. Lindeberg with the platform for its online presence.

Founded in Stockholm in 1996, J.Lindeberg is distributed in more than 35 countries. It’s collections consist of menswear, womenswear, golf, and skiwear.

Image: J.Lindeberg website