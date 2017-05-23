Jabong launches 'The Mood Store' for fashion-savvy consumers

Online fashion platform Jabong has unveiled the ‘Jabong Mood Store’, which the company said will allow consumers to shop the entire look as per their mood. The store, Jabong added, is based on deep consumer understanding and analytics around preferences of the Indian fashion customer.

Commenting on the initiative, Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong, said in the company announcement, “We understand both fashion and our consumers really well. Fashion shopping behaviour tells us that people buy for a specific mood or occasion, not by categories. This insight led to the mood store innovation where consumers can shop entire looks together for a specific mood. With the launch of mood store and several new brand launches we are well set for a growth momentum.”

A statement from the company said that The Mood Store will help users understand the best choices across moods like hanging out with friends, out for a road trip, stay at home pampering, and working at the office, among many others. Users will also be able to select the entire look based on different price points depending upon their needs.

The Mood Store launch has been supported with a 360-degree marketing campaign across TV, outdoor, cinema, CRM and social media. The overall brand campaign will focus on digital promotions where various influencers will showcase their looks in different moods and for different occasions. The commercial will be aired on TV channels across entertainment, music, movies, lifestyle and other genres.

Picture:Jabong website