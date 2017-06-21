Jack Wills opens Gatwick Airport store

Fashion and lifestyle brand Jack Wills is continuing its store expansion with the opening of 1,600 square foot unit in Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal.

The airport store will be stocked all-year round with travel-friendly products, including swimwear, shorts and flip-flops, said the retailer. Alongside its menswear and womenswear ranges the shop will also sell a range of accessories such as bags, wallets, belts, hats and sunglasses.

The Jack Wills Sporting Goods range for men and women, which launched in exclusive outlets earlier this year, will also be available in the Gatwick store.

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: “The Jack Wills brand is as much about lifestyle as it is great product so we are thrilled to be opening a new store in Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal. Our customers love to travel so opening a store at Gatwick Airport is a natural and obvious fit for us.

“Our airport stores are some of the most important among our portfolio; they allow us to promote the Jack Wills brand abroad to new and relevant audiences. We now ship to 130 countries worldwide due to the popularity of our brand in key tourist locations both in the UK and internationally.”

Images: courtesy of Jack Wills/Gatwick Airport