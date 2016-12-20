Jack Wills partners with Perkbox to reward staff

British fashion and lifestyle brand Jack Wills has partnered with Perkbox, a leading employee engagement platform, to launch an incentives, rewards and engagement programme for its employees.

As part of its continuing commitment to improve employee engagement, Jack Wills will now provide its staff with free and exclusive access to over two hundred practical and recreational perks, including 8 percent off at 20,000 retail stores and 50 nationwide brands, 4 percent off at Amazon, two for one or 50 percent off in more than 6,500 restaurants with a free tastecard.

Other rewards include free mobile phone insurance, money off in pubs, bars and coffee shops, heavily discounted theatre tickets and attraction day passes, corporate rates in top gym chains and discounted MOTs.

Each perk is easy to redeem as employees all get access to Perkbox via their own dedicated account, using the online desktop and tablet platform or via the smartphone app for easy use.

Jack Wills staff will also have access to an engagement platform that is designed to enhance financial, emotional and physical wellbeing. This includes a wellness hub of professionally-made online classes in yoga, healthy cooking, exercise and meditation, a 24-hour assistance helpline and financial advice.

Jack Wills, HR director, Sarah Day, said: "Improving employee engagement, communication and team relationships remains a priority at Jack Wills. People are at the core of our business; we believe that if we look after our team, they will look after our company and our customers.

“We wanted to take our investment in employee engagement to the next level to reward our team's hard work and dedication to the company. Perkbox offered us a holistic solution to this and we are confident that it will deliver effective engagement that will boost motivation and productivity.”

Staff will also be automatically enrolled in an online internal Rewards and Recognition platform, a gamified system carefully constructed to facilitate top-down rewards and drive peer-to-peer recognition via the exchange of digital badges. Admin users will also be able to add any other perks they offer in addition to Perkbox to the platform and will be able to track return on investment via an online dashboard, which highlights how many staff are actively using the platform and how much money staff have saved.

Perkbox chief marketing officer and co-founder, Chieu Cao, added: "Our research shows that a disengaged employee in the retail sector can cost an organisation almost 2,700 pounds more than one that is engaged in absenteeism, recruitment and training costs.

“We are confident that the Perkbox platform will support Jack Wills in their bid to nurture and motivate their team in line with their employee-centred culture, reducing employee churn, boosting the quality of service provided in customer-facing roles in the stores and attracting new talent to the organisation.”

Jack Wills was founded in 1999 by Peter Williams as a single shop in the seaside town of Salcombe, it has since expanded to become an international brand with 80 stores globally, including in the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Middle East.

