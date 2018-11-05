Jack Wills to open at Springfields Outlet

British-heritage inspired fashion retailer Jack Wills is opening its first outlet store in Lincolnshire at Springfields Outlet, to mark the shopping and leisure destination’s fourth new signing in as many months.

Sanderson Leisure and Retail has stated that Jack Wills has secured a 1,500 square foot unit, which will house the brand’s full range of apparel for both men and women, and will help the shopping centre boost its fashion credentials, adding to other brands including Joules, White Stuff, Gap, Next and Fat Face.

Springfields Outlet is home to 54 outlet stores that sit alongside a casual dining and leisure offering of nine restaurants, a garden centre and a hotel, which the East of England outlet centre states is essential in creating a “day-out” destination.

Ian Sanderson, director of Sanderson Leisure and Retail, said in a press statement: “The importance of an integrated, experiential, f&b and leisure offer, alongside a strong retail provision is increasingly attracting customers from further afield and encouraging visitors to stay for longer, to the benefit of retailers.

“The expectation of being able to shop at discount all year round has positioned the outlet sector as offering the best of both worlds: year-round discounts and the opportunity to try a product before making a purchase. Consequently, the outlet sector is increasingly becoming part of retailers’ strategies, resulting in new, premium, signings at Springfields.”

Owned by the Triton Property Fund, managed by UBS, 1.2 million pounds has recently been invested into the expansion of the centre’s innovative leisure offer, Springfields Adventure Land. The new attraction, which opened this summer, has seen the leisure offering contribute to a significant rise in both like-for-like footfall and revenue, stated the outlet destination.

Since launch, Springfields Outlet has an average occupancy rate above 98 percent and has achieved 13 years of consecutive turnover growth since opening in 2004.

Image: courtesy of Sanderson Leisure and Retail