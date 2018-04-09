Jack Wills to open new store at intu Watford extension

British high street retailer Jack Wills is set to open a new store at intu Watford's 400,000 square foot extension.

Jack Wills will be opening up a 5,000 square foot store in the 180 million pound expansion of the shopping centre, which aims to elevate Watford shopping centre into one of the top 20 UK retail destinations.

"Intu Watford’s extension is going to be a key opening for us this year," commented Neil Beaman, property director at Jack Wills in a statement. "It is a fantastic site at the heart of a growing town with access to a large proportion of our target customers."

The fashion retailer joins an additional 13 retailers, such as Debenhams and Superdry in opening new stores in Watford's extension this October. "Jack Wills is a perfect addition to our retail mix, providing yet another frequently requested store for our wide and affluent catchment base," added Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director at intu.

"The expansion of intu Watford is enabling us to create even more premium space for high quality retail, restaurant and leisure brands within a destination where they can really flourish."

Photos: Courtesy of intu