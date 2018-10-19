Jack Wolfskin opens a franchise store in Dubai Mall

On October 11, Jack Wolfskin opened a franchise store in Dubai Mall. The company said in a statement that the store located in the large sports and lifestyle section on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, offers outdoor and everyday outdoor collections for men, women and children, as well as Wolfskin Tech Lab collection.

Commenting on the new store opening, Johannes Hell, Head of EMEA sales distribution at Jack Wolfskin said in a statement: "The Dubai Mall is the most important show window in this market and the most successful retail centre. We decided in favour of this location with a view to becoming the region´s first stop for innovative and sustainable outdoor products, as offered by the Jack Wolfskin brand."

Jack Wolfskin range is currently available in more than 900 franchise stores and over 4,000 points of sale across Europe and Asia. The company is a member of Fair Wear Foundation, a Bluesign system partner and has also been a member of the “Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals” initiative since 2012. The brand is also the official provider of apparel for the Innsbruck Alpine School.

Picture credit:Jack Wolfskin store via Hartmut Schultz