Jackman opens first UK store in London

Japanese brand Jackman, known for its vintage sportswear inspired pieces, has opened its first UK store.

Located just off Borough Market on Park Street, in the London Bridge area of the capital, the store feels like a “natural progression” explained the brand in a statement, following a successful collaboration with Suffolk based factory brand Lavenham that grew its fan base in the UK.

The store houses the brand’s Japanese-made apparel ranging from sweaters and T-shirts in durable cotton to casual trousers and heavier weight jersey jackets, as well as accessories including baseball caps.

In addition, “top customers” will receive their very own numbered baseball tag to hang on the shop wall, and limited-edition home and away coloured sweatshirts inspired by an old catalogue will be available exclusively in London Bridge store and Tokyo store.

Jackman is a factory brand established in Fukui, Japan, by Mitsugu Tanabe, whose ambition for American baseball drove him to quit his job and build a sewing plant for baseball goods. This then lead to the creation of baseball stirrup stockings, before extending to other vintage sportswear-inspired pieces. In 1964, the brand was the official supplier of training wear for the Japanese Olympic team.

The Jackman store is located at 3 Park Street, London, SE1 9AB.

Images: courtesy of Jackman