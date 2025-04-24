Jacquemus opens in Los Angeles, on Melrose Avenue

French brand Jacquemus is continuing its expansion strategy in the US with the opening of a boutique in Los Angeles on April 24.

The more than 300-square-metre space is located on Melrose Avenue, the famous shopping street in Los Angeles. It is situated next to several luxury and premium brands such as A Bathing Ape and Acne Studios.

In a teaser full of references to 1990s Hollywood cinema, the fashion brand announced the opening of its first store in Los Angeles. The opening is accompanied by what the brand is calling a Jacquemus Market, on Melrose Avenue.

This activation offers participants bouquets of flowers and banana ice cream while spicing up the experience by integrating a game. Some tickets slipped into the bouquets or ice cream allow customers to leave with a gift, to be chosen in store.

Despite the economic tensions due to new tariffs imposed by the American president's administration, the French brand does not plan to ignore the US. It opened a boutique in New York in October 2024 and created a retail experience around bowling with department store Neiman Marcus, in Dallas, in March 2025.