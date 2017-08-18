Jaeger relaunches with aim to stick to heritage

Premium retailer Jaeger has relaunched under Edinburgh Woolen Mill (EWM), following the administration in April that left the brand’s future undetermined.

Taking on Jaeger’s trademark and debt, EWM are backing the regrowth of the brand.

“The new owners are building a lot of stability in the company and investing,” said James Jee, head of menswear at Jaeger, in an interview with Drapers.

“We stressed to the new owners that we’re about quality,” added Fiona Heygate, head of womenswear.

The autumn 17 collection signifies Jaegers return to their heritage styles, comprised of sharp tailoring and quality materials including wool and cashmere. Jee emphasized “we will continue to be the premium brand we’ve always been.”

The collection steers away from bold styles, ensuring Jaegers appeal as the brand re-enters the market.“There’s a nod to the catwalks but we’re not about super high fashion, it’s clothing you can wear year in, year out,” concluded Heygate.

According to Drapers, the brand plans to open more stand alone stores this year as well as working on new ways to gain online sales. Jaeger will also add concessions in EMW’s new Days department stores, currently counting one store in Carmarthen, Wales with more to be confirmed.

Jaeger has stores all over the UK, as well as concessions in multiple John Lewis and House of Fraser stores.

