JAK launches in the UK with Selfridges

Portuguese premium sneaker brand JAK is making its UK debut exclusively with luxury department store Selfridges in London.

Founded in Lisbon, JAK has built a following across Europe for its high-quality leather sneakers utilising ethically sourced materials. Until now, the brand was direct-to-consumer, and the partnership with Selfridges marks the brand’s first UK retail partner and will see its sneakers available in the department store’s men’s footwear department on the first floor.

Isabel Henriques da Silva, co-founder and creative director of JAK, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to introduce JAK to the UK, starting with such an esteemed partner as Selfridges, our commitment to quality, design, and responsible production aligns perfectly with the values of the modern consumer.

“We can’t wait for UK shoppers to experience JAK’s understated yet luxurious footwear firsthand.”

JAK sneakers campaign image Credits: JAK

Launched in 2014, JAK’s minimalist sneakers are designed in Portugal and crafted in family-owned factories, built around the ethos of ensuring style and comfort with ethical production. Its products utilise sustainable innovations, such as AppleSkin, the substitute for PU made from apple and cotton by Mabel Industries, and OnSteam Microfibre, a vegan alternative high-performance material that is 100 percent breathable, quick-drying, and Hypoallergenic with an ultra-soft feeling.

The brand also uses leather in its collection sourced from Portugal and Italy from tanneries certified by the Leather World Group that comply with REACH regulations, and SBR ECO Rubber Soles, sourced in Felgueiras, Portugal and made by Bolflex, which incorporates 70 percent recycled rubber.

Other key components include Certified GOTS organic cotton knit, sourced in India and Turkey and knitted and dyed in Portugal and organic cotton canvas for the uppers of its vegan sneakers.

All JAK sneakers also use cork, a 100 percent rapidly renewable and recyclable natural resource on the base.