James Perse opens first Paris store in Golden Triangle
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Los Angeles-based fashion brand James Perse is strengthening its international physical retail network. According to an official press release, the brand opened its first French flagship on June 5, 2026, at 26 rue François Ier, in the heart of the capital's 8th arrondissement.
The approximately 650 square metre space is spread over three levels and has been designed to recreate a residential and intimate atmosphere, centred around a private courtyard garden. The location combines refined materials such as lime plaster walls, oak woodwork and Hungarian point parquet flooring. The entire James Perse offering is available, including ready-to-wear collections for men and women; footwear; accessories; lifestyle products; and exclusive custom-made pieces.
This launch marks a key milestone for the Californian company, founded in 1994, which now has a network of over 60 stores worldwide. Following recent openings in Palm Beach, Saint-Barthélemy and Seoul, the brand plans to continue its international expansion later this year with future locations planned in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City and São Paulo.
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