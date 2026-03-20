Janie and Jack opens first UK flagship, prepares for wider global expansion

Matri Group has opened its debut UK flagship store for its brands Janie and Jack and Hatch on London’s King’s Road, marking the international debut of its platform and the first European retail space to bring both labels together under one roof.

Located in Chelsea’s redeveloped The Gaumont, the store represents a strategic move into one of the world’s most influential retail districts. The opening is significant not only as a new physical location, but as a vote of confidence in brick-and-mortar retail by Matri at a time when many brands remain cautious about expansion.

The space is designed as a one-stop destination for families, combining childrenswear and maternity collections in a single environment. Alongside product, the store includes a dedicated community area for events and services, reflecting a broader shift towards experiential retail and long-term customer engagement.

Janie and Jack and Hatch's debut London store. Credits: Matri Group.

“We carefully selected London as our entry point onto the global stage,” said Mo Beig, president and CEO of Matri. “As one of the world’s most fashion-forward capitals, London represents a strategic and symbolic gateway to global expansion.”

Indeed, the launch signals the start of a wider international growth strategy for Matri. A second UK location is already under consideration for late 2026 or early 2027, while markets such as Italy and the GCC have been identified as key priorities for near-term expansion. Japan is part of the company’s longer-term roadmap.

In the US, meanwhile, Hatch is positioned for selective expansion, with plans laid out to leverage its differentiated position within the maternity sector. Matri said its approach is “disciplined yet ambitious”, focused on targeted market entry and long-term brand equity.