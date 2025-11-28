Janie and Jack partner with Hatch to open debut dual concept store in London

US children’s wear brand Janie and Jack has partnered with Hatch, a premium maternity fashion and beauty brand, to open their debut UK dual-concept store in London. Both brands are owned by the Matri Group, which provides strategic and operational support for the brands while fostering independent brand leadership.

The new concept store is located in the city’s iconic Chelsea neighborhood, housed within the historic Gaumont Building on King’s Road, which is part of a broader 40 million pound investment by Cadogan to revitalize the area while preserving its heritage and cultural character.

The opening of the first-ever dual concept store between the two brands is said to reflect their shared commitment to reimagining modern family retail. “Our London opening represents more than a retail expansion; it’s a symbol of our evolving vision,” said Mo Beig, President and Chief Financial Officer of Matri Group, parent company to both brands, in a statement. “We’re building a connected community that supports families from maternity through childhood, where design, craftsmanship, and style come together across every stage of life.”

The new Janie and Jack & Hatch store brings together both brands with their unique offerings and aesthetics to create an elevated, curated shopping experience for families. The space offers everything needed from high-end maternity essentials and premium children’s apparel to thoughtful gifting and seasonal collections.

“This next phase is about deepening our connection with modern families while bringing a new expression of our signature style to London — timeless design, beautiful craftsmanship, and a sense of occasion in every detail,” said Parnell Eagle, President of Janie and Jack, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring our vision of contemporary family style to London’s most iconic shopping destination.”

“Hatch has always represented thoughtful design and a modern approach to motherhood,” added Danielle LaFleur, President of Hatch, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to share our perspective with London — celebrating women with intention, confidence, and style.”

The new Chelsea concept store will act as the UK flagship store for both brands and serve as a cornerstone for future international expansion under the Matri Group. The opening is said to further demonstrate Matri’s dedication to brand distinctiveness, operational excellence, and global expansion.

The opening also advances Matri’s multi-brand platform model, preserving unique creative identities while sharing resources for agility, scalability, and superior execution. Operating with strategic support from Go Global Retail, Founding Partner and CEO Jeff Streader added, “The King’s Road opening of Janie and Jack & Hatch marks a milestone blending creativity, discipline, and global ambition.”