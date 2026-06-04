Janie and Jack partners with Limelight Hotels for interactive summer nights series

Children’s brand Janie and Jack has partnered with adventure-forward hotel chain Limelight Hotels to launch the first-ever summer activations series, ‘Under the Limelight with Janie and Jack.’

Marking the brand’s debut in hospitality, the series sees both companies working together to offer a range of family experiences across nine weekends this summer, from July through to August at all Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, Boulder, Ketchum, Aspen, Snowmass, and Denver.

The series includes a broad range of activities, including lawn games, live music, pool games, firepit s’mores, and open-air cinemas. “At Limelight Hotels, summer is when the energy of our properties is at its peak with guests outside, kids in the pool, families gathered around firepits as the sun goes down,” said Jeff Toscano, Chief Executive Officer, Aspen Hospitality, in a statement. “Partnering with Janie and Jack lets us build on that energy with programming that is thoughtful, connected to place, and designed around the moments families come back for. ”

Janie and Jack Enters Hospitality with First-Ever Limelight Hotels Partnership Credits: Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack will bring its Americana-inspired collection to each hotel, and showcase it across branded moments within the programming, such as Janie and Jack-branded pool and lawn experiences, weekly scavenger hunts with special prizes, and outfitting linked to Fourth of July celebrations at selected hotels. The collection includes summer classic looks for the entire family, such as patriotic prints, stars-and-stripes styles, gingham dresses, Americana toile, flag sweaters, and vibrant swimwear.

“This partnership is about extending the Janie and Jack brand beyond fashion and into the moments families remember most,” said Alison Stiefel, Chief Marketing Officer, Janie and Jack, in a statement. “As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we saw an opportunity to celebrate family, summer travel, and the spirit of Americana through experiences that feel both nostalgic and modern. Together with Limelight Hotels, we are creating meaningful moments that go beyond product — from poolside afternoons and family dinners to outdoor adventures and summer nights under the stars.”

The collaboration between Janie and Jack comes as more fashion brands aim to capture a large share of the experiential luxury market. Brands from Ralph Lauren to Burberry to Diane von Furstenberg and Lilly Pulitzer have collaborated with hotels in recent years, creating immersive brand experiences and design takeovers to build customer loyalty and reach a more targeted, affluent audience.