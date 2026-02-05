January retail footfall shows seasonal slowdown, stable YoY

New data from MRI Software has pointed to a familiar post-festive slowdown in UK retail footfall in January, with visits falling sharply month on month but remaining relatively steady compared to last year.

According to the platform, footfall across all UK retail destinations declined 20.8 percent month on month in January, following a strong December supported by Boxing Day trading. MRI said the drop reflects a typical seasonal reset instead of a significant deterioration in consumer demand. On a year-on-year basis, footfall was down a modest 1.1 percent.

Weather conditions played a notable role in impacting performance. MRI highlighted that Storm Goretti, alongside snow and heavy rainfall, likely disrupted travel and daily routines, contributing to a 2.5 percent year-on-year decline in weekday footfall. The impact was particularly notable in the West Midlands, where visits fell 5 percent, and the East Midlands, which recorded a 4.9 percent decline.

Despite these pressures, MRI saw clear signs of consumer resilience. Weekend footfall rose 2.6 percent year on year, suggesting shoppers are timing visits around improved conditions. The trend was particularly evident at retail parks, which were the only destination type to record annual growth, up 1.1 percent overall and supported by a 4.1 percent uplift in weekend visits. MRI said this reflects the continued appeal of retail parks for convenience-led and multi-purpose trips.

Performance across other destination types was more mixed. Office-dense locations in Central London recorded a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to MRI’s Central London Back to Office benchmark, signalling a return to workplaces after the festive break. High streets and shopping centres, however, faced a tougher month, with footfall declining 2.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, as poor weather continued to challenge accessibility.

Looking ahead, MRI said February could offer a more positive trading window. Consumer confidence improved slightly in January, with Nielsen IQ reporting a one-point increase to -16, driven by better perceptions of personal finances. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, MRI anticipates a greater focus on experiential spending. Last year’s data showed Valentine’s Day 2025 drove a 21.8 percent week-on-week uplift in footfall, with retail parks seeing the strongest performance.

MRI added that retailers are becoming more proactive in driving store visits. Around 70 percent of retailers surveyed as part of its 'Insights from the Inside' report said they plan to use social media as a key tool to boost in-store engagement, underlining the growing importance of combining digital channels with physical retail experiences.